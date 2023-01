Le Stade Toulousain d’humeur «revancharde» face aux Sale Sharks

𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 | 🦈 v 🇫🇷



The boys are back at the AJ Bell and we've only got some of Europe's best rugby guys coming to town! 😅



Catch the clash of the year as Gus Warr welcomes Antoine Dupont to his back yard! 👊



Here's how we'll line up tomorrow 👇#SALvTOU | @4thUtility